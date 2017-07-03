Turkish captain says Greek coast guard fired on his ship in Aegean -CNN Turk

The captain of a Turkish freight ship Monday said the Greek coast guard opened fire on his vessel after he refused an order to dock at a port in the Aegean Sea.



Kalkavan did not say why he didn't want the ship to be inspected.



An official from the Greek shipping ministry confirmed that the coast guard tried to inspect the ship's cargo, adding that the vessel did not cooperate and then moved back to Turkish waters.



Kalkavan confirmed the ship, which had set off from Turkey's southeastern city of Iskenderun near Turkey's Syrian border, had returned to Turkish waters.

...