Macron says he will lift France's state of emergency

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Monday to lift a state of emergency that has been in place since 2015, but also to harden permanent security measures to fight Islamic extremism and other threats.



Macron also announced Europe-wide public conferences later this year in an effort to reinvigorate the European Union after Britain's vote to leave.



Macron also broke with tradition in convening the Versailles parliament session just one day before his prime minister is to face -- and likely to win -- his first confidence vote in parliament.

