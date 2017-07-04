Security of U.S. nukes now an official secret

The Pentagon has thrown a cloak of secrecy over assessments of the safety and security of its nuclear weapons operations, a part of the military with a history of periodic inspection failures and lapses in morale. Overall results of routine inspections at nuclear weapons bases, such as a "pass-fail" grade, had previously been publicly available.



The decision to conceal results from inspections of how nuclear weapons are operated, maintained and guarded follows a secret recommendation generated by in-depth Pentagon reviews of problems with the weapons, workers and facilities making up the nation's nuclear force.



In effect, the Pentagon used the cover of classification to obscure its decision to make nuclear inspection results secret.



The new rule started going into effect in phases in March, affecting the Navy, which operates the ballistic missile submarine segment of the nuclear force, and the Air Force, which operates land-based nuclear missiles and nuclear bombers.



The Pentagon has never asserted that reporting on nuclear inspection results has compromised nuclear security.

...