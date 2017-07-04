In Versailles, Macron threatens to ram through Parliament reform

France's new President Emmanuel Macron told Parliament in a ceremonial address Monday that he would seek direct approval from voters in a referendum if Parliament failed to sign off his intended institutional reforms quickly enough.



Elected only two months ago by a hefty majority, Macron told the lawmakers of both houses, summoned especially to the Palace of Versailles, that he wanted to cut the number of lawmakers by a third, curb the executive's role in naming magistrates, and introduce a "dose" of proportional representation.



Macron also pressed his case for reform of Europe.



A commanding Parliament majority, including dozens of legislators who are new to politics, has tightened Macron's grip further still.



Many of those were likely to be sketched out by Macron's prime minister, Edouard Philippe, when he addresses Parliament Tuesday.

...