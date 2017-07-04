N. Korea launches possibly most successful missile test yet

North Korea conducted what may be its most successful missile test yet on Tuesday, firing an intermediate-range weapon that could be powerful enough to reach Alaska.



North Korea has a reliable arsenal of shorter-range missiles, but is still trying to perfect its longer-range missiles. Some analysts believe North Korea has the technology to arm its short-range missiles with nuclear warheads, but it's unclear if it has mastered the technology needed to build an atomic bomb that can fit on a long-range missile.



Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sharply criticized North Korea for the launch.



Lee said it's likely that North Korea fired either Hwasong-12 missile or a solid-fuel Pukguksong-2, both of which were tested in May.



Since taking office on May 10, Moon has tried to improve strained ties with North Korea, but the North has continued its missile tests.

...