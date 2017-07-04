Supreme Court backs martial law in southern Philippines: spokesman

The Philippines' Supreme Court on Tuesday endorsed President Rodrigo Duterte's enforcement of martial law across the southern third of the country, which he said was necessary to defeat Daesh-backed militants.



When Duterte announced martial law, he praised Marcos's version while vowing his own would be "harsh".



If Duterte wants to extend, he must get congressional approval.



As part of his martial law measures, Duterte allowed security forces to detain suspects for up to three days without prior court orders.



Duterte on Monday warned martial law could continue beyond 60 days.

