Over 100,000 migrants cross Med to Europe since January: UN

More than 100,000 migrants and refugees have made the perilous journey across the Mediterranean to Europe since the beginning of the year, and 2,247 have died trying, the U.N. said Tuesday.



Between January 1 and July 3, more than 85,000 migrants landed in Italy, nearly 9,300 arrived in Greece, nearly 6,500 arrived in Spain and over 270 landed in Cyprus, the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.



This year, Italy has meanwhile taken in nearly 85 percent of the people crossing the Mediterranean.



The U.N. refugee agency has also warned that Italy cannot continue absorbing the tens of thousands of migrants landing on its shores on its own.

...