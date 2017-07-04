EU chief to EU parliament leader: 'You are ridiculous'

The head of the European Union's executive body denounced the bloc's parliament as "totally ridiculous" during a spat over the meager attendance at Tuesday's plenary session.



EU Parliament President Antonio Tajani chided Juncker and asked for "a more respectful attitude".



Juncker is considered a key leader of the 28-nation bloc.



The parliament has increased its clout over the past year but many of the decisions are still made by the leaders of the member states or the Commission.



While Muscat was still in the hall, Juncker referred to the German and French leaders while scolding the parliament.

