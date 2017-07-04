Germany must brace for more attacks by extremists: officials

Germany should brace for further attacks given growing numbers of potential Islamist militants, top security officials warned on Tuesday, vowing to step up efforts to prosecute, convict and deport suspects.



Germany was hit by five Islamist attacks in 2016, including a December attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people, while an additional seven attacks failed or were thwarted, Hans-Georg Maassen, president of Germany's BfV domestic intelligence agency, told reporters.



The report said hundreds of "jihadists" had entered the country among the over one million migrants who had come into Germany over the past two years.

