Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10; foreign buyers probe mishap

A boiler explosion at a Bangladeshi garment plant near the city of Dhaka killed 10 people and injured dozens, emergency workers said on Tuesday, the latest industrial tragedy to hit one of the world's biggest garment producers.



Bangladesh's roughly $28 billion garment sector, the biggest in the world after China, employs 4 million people and generates about 80 percent of the country's export earnings.



It came under scrutiny after the collapse of the Rana Plaza factory complex in 2013 that killed more than 1,100 people, and a fire at a garment factory in 2012 that killed 112 workers.



Two international coalitions were formed to help fund improvements to building and fire safety at thousands of garment factories across Bangladesh.



The coalition itself does not inspect boilers, which are monitored by the Bangladesh government.



It added that union signatories to the Accord would demand that it be expanded swiftly to include boiler safety.

...