Turkey insists on troop presence in any Cyprus peace deal

Turkey appeared to toughen its stance in talks to reunify Cyprus by insisting Tuesday that it won't sign up to any deal involving the withdrawal of all its troops from the ethnically divided Mediterranean island nation.



Cavusoglu has previously stated Turkey's opposition to a full troop withdrawal as part of a deal to unify the island as a federation between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. But Tuesday's remarks appeared unequivocal, leaving no negotiating room for Greek Cypriots who have been pushing for a full troop pull-out in order to remove what they see as a vestige of control from Ankara.

