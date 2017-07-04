Italy, Austria in border spat as EU launches new migrant plan

Austria's plan to impose border controls and possibly deploy troops to stop migrants crossing from Italy will have repercussions for security cooperation between the two countries, Italy's interior minister said Tuesday.



Keen to avoid another influx, it said it would introduce controls at the busy Brenner Pass border crossing with Italy if one materialized there.



That has not yet happened but Italy recently asked other EU countries to help it cope with a surge in migrants reaching its southern Mediterranean shores from Africa, raising concern in Austria that many will soon show up at its border with Italy.



However, the European Commission Tuesday also unveiled a new plan to help Italy cope with the fresh influx of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea.



"Now everybody needs to do their part on this across Europe".



He said the Commission proposals, to be discussed by EU ministers in Estonia's capital Tallinn on Thursday, were meant to reduce the pressure on Italy which has accepted some 85,000 of the 100,000 migrants who have landed in Europe so far this year.

...