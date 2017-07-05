North Korea claims it tested first ICBM

North Korea Tuesday claimed it successfully test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, a potential game-changing development in what may be the world's most dangerous nuclear standoff and, if true, a direct rebuke to U.S. President Donald Trump's earlier declaration that such a test "won't happen!" The launch appeared to be North Korea's most successful missile test yet.



China and Russia proposed Tuesday that North Korea declares a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests while the United States and South Korea refrain from large-scale joint military exercises.



North Korea has previously launched satellites in what critics said were disguised tests of its long-range missile technology.



North Korea said the missile flew as high as 2,802 kilometers before hitting a designated target in the ocean about 933 kilometers away from the launch site in the North's northwest.



Before North Korea's announcement of an ICBM, South Korean analysts said it was likely a retest of one of two intermediate-range missiles launched earlier this year.

...