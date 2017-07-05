Turkey insists some troops stay in any Cyprus peace deal

Turkey toughened its stance Tuesday in talks to reunify Cyprus, insisting that it won't sign any deal involving the withdrawal of all its troops from the ethnically divided Mediterranean island nation.



Cavusoglu has previously stated Turkey's opposition to a full troop withdrawal as part of a deal to unify the island as a federation between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.



It's unclear how Cavusoglu's remarks will impact the talks between Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.



Apart from security, a number of issues – including a Turkish Cypriot demand to take turns holding the federal presidency with Greek Cypriots – remain to be resolved in parallel negotiations.

