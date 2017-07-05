Huge Antarctic ice block poised to snap off

A chunk of ice bigger than the US state of Delaware is hanging by a thread from the West Antarctic ice shelf, satellite images revealed Wednesday.



When it finally calves from the Larsen C ice shelf, one of the biggest icebergs in recorded history will be set adrift -- some 6,600 square kilometers in total, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).



Warming ocean water erodes the underbelly of the ice shelves, while rising air temperatures weaken them from above.



The nearby Larsen A ice shelf collapsed in 1995, and Larsen B dramatically broke up seven years later.

...