Merkel takes aim at US 'winners and losers' policy before G20

German Chancellor Angela Merkel sharply criticized U.S. policy under President Donald Trump on Wednesday, two days before they are due to meet at the G20 summit, for being based on a "winners and losers" view of the world rather than on cooperation.



Merkel will host the two-day meeting of G20 leaders that starts on Friday in Hamburg. Along with Trump, others attending include Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan.



Europe must pool its energy, she said, adding that ideas of an economic government for the euro zone and of a European finance minister, put forward by new French President Emmanuel Macron, were "two important thoughts".

...