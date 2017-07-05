ICC: new information delays decision on Afghan war crimes investigation

A decision on whether to open a formal investigation of potential war crimes committed in Afghanistan since 2003, including possible wrongdoing by U.S. personnel, has been delayed, International Criminal Court prosecutors told Reuters.



The decision on an investigation, which ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda had said was "imminent" in November, was pushed back after prosecutors received "substantial" new information from Kabul.



A formal investigation into whether crimes were committed by U.S. personnel in Afghanistan would hurt already tenuous relations between the ICC and the United States, which is not a member of the court and has in the past vehemently opposed it.

...