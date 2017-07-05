Final human remains recovered from London fire tower: police

British police on Wednesday said they had recovered the "last of the visible human remains" from the Grenfell Tower high rise building, where an inferno killed at least 80 people last month.



Government housing minister Alok Sharma announced that 139 of the 158 families identified by authorities as being left homeless by the tragedy had been offered rent-free temporary accommodation, but revealed that only 14 had so far accepted, with only three moving in.



All the families are currently in emergency accommodation, including hotels.



Sharma said that the "over 200 good quality properties" had been put aside in Grenfell's Kensington and Chelsea borough or in a neighbouring borough.

