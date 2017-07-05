Modi, Netanyahu seek to deepen ties on first visit by an Indian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday on the first ever visit by an Indian premier to Israel as they sought to deepen ties beyond high-priced defence deals.



Netanyahu and Modi have greeted each other warmly from the onset Tuesday of the Indian prime minister's three-day visit, calling it "historic" and "groundbreaking".



Modi's visit marks 25 years since India and Israel established diplomatic relations.



India has traditionally voiced its support for Palestinian statehood, long shunning ties with Israel.



Modi has seemed to find similar common ground with Netanyahu, Israel's longtime right-wing prime minister who hosted Trump in May.

