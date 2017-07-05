Pentagon says US defenses can counter threat from any N.Korean ICBM

The U.S. military assured Americans on Wednesday that it was capable of defending the United States against any threat from North Korea's newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) which Pyongyang says can carry a large nuclear warhead.



Taking a major step in its missile program, North Korea on Tuesday test-launched an ICBM, which some experts believe has the range to reach Alaska and the Pacific Northwest of the United States.



Pyongyang will not negotiate with the United States to give up those weapons until Washington abandons its hostile policy against the North, KCNA quoted Kim as saying.



The U.N. Security Council, currently chaired by China, will hold an emergency meeting on North Korea at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT), requested by the United States, Japan and South Korea.



North Korea appeared to have used a Chinese truck, originally sold for hauling timber but converted for military use, to transport and erect the missile on Tuesday.

