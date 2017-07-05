Tailor-made cancer 'vaccine' proves safe: trial results

Two experimental treatments for skin cancer, tailor-made to target a particular patient's tumours, proved safe in small-scale trials, their developers reported Wednesday.



The vaccines also triggered an immune response to tumour cells, they said, although this does not necessarily equate to a cure.



Unlike a traditional vaccine that prevents disease, the aim of NeoVax is to prevent cancer from recurring in melanoma skin cancer patients after their tumours have been surgically removed.



For the time being, the team cannot conclude that their vaccine has this effect.



Ott said there is already one type of cancer vaccine, for prostate cancer, on the market, but it is not widely used.



The NeoVax treatment contained up to 20 neoantigens derived from patient tumours.



In a second study published in the same journal, a team tested another personalised vaccine on 13 people with melanoma.

