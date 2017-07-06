NKorea says ICBM can carry nuke

North Korea said Wednesday its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile can carry a large nuclear warhead, triggering a call by Washington for global action to hold it accountable for pursuing nuclear weapons.



A spokeswoman for the U.S. Defense Department said it had concluded that North Korea Tuesday test-launched an ICBM, which some experts believe has the range to reach Alaska and the Pacific Northwest of the United States.



The U.N. Security Council, currently chaired by China, was set to hold an emergency meeting on North Korea at 3 p.m. local time Wednesday, requested by the United States, Japan and South Korea.



Pyongyang will not negotiate with the U.S. to give up those weapons until Washington abandons its hostile policy against the North, KCNA quoted Kim as saying.



The U.S. president denounced China's trade with North Korea and cast doubt on whether Beijing is working with Washington to counter the North Korean nuclear threat.



Russia and China joined diplomatic forces Tuesday and called for North Korea to suspend its ballistic missile program in return for a moratorium on large-scale military exercises by the United States and South Korea.

