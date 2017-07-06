Floods in southern Japan force hundreds to flee; 2 dead

Troops were working Thursday to rescue families left stranded by flooding in southern Japan. At least two people were reported dead and more than a dozen others were missing or unaccounted for in flooding that wrecked homes, roads and rice terraces.



Authorities in Fukuoka, in Kyushu, said four people suffered slight injuries.



Nearly 600,000 people were ordered or advised to evacuate in Fukuoka, but only a fraction of them did, in part because the heavy rain worsened during the night. Only about 1,800 people had sought refuge in schools and other public facilities as of early Thursday, according to the prefecture's disaster management website.

...