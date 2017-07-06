Philippines' Duterte vows to eat militants after beheadings

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to eat alive the Islamist militants behind the abduction and beheadings of two Vietnamese sailors, in a furious reaction to the killings.



Holding up a mobile phone with a photo of the slain Vietnamese sailors, Duterte angrily cursed the militants.



Duterte, 72, ordered a military offensive against the Abu Sayyaf and other militants in the southern Philippines last year.



The militants continue to occupy parts of the southern city despite a US-backed military offensive there that has claimed more than 460 lives and displaced nearly 400,000 people.



Duterte often uses extreme language, particularly when talking about Islamist militants.



It says Abu Sayyaf militants are holding a total of 22 hostages, including eight other Vietnamese.

...