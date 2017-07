President Donald Trump is calling on nations to confront North Korea's "very, very bad behavior," during his second European visit. Speaking in Poland Thursday, Trump called on nations to exert pressure on North Korea after this week's ballistic missile launch.



Trump praised Poland for the role it's playing in helping to defeat Daesh (ISIS).



Trump also notes that Poland is one of the few NATO members that spends 2 percent of its gross domestic product on its military defense.

