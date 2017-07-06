Turkey: EU parliament vote to end talks 'terrible mistake'

Summary
Turkey's European Union affairs minister says a possible European Parliament vote to suspend accession talks with his country would go down in history as a "terrible mistake".
Omer Celik made the comments Thursday at the start of talks with EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn in Ankara, hours before the European Parliament is due to hold a nonbinding vote on a draft report that calls for the suspension of negotiations with Turkey due to concerns over its human rights and democracy.
...