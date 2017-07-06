UN chief returns to Cyprus peace talks to help break impasse

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sought Thursday to steer rival sides in Cyprus peace talks to agreement on a broad range of issues that are holding back a deal to reunify the ethnically divided Mediterranean island nation.



The issue revolves around the more than 35,000 troops that Turkey has kept in the island's breakaway Turkish Cypriot north since 1974, when it invaded following a coup mounted by supporters of uniting Cyprus with Greece.



EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the EU fully backs the talks and that she's optimistic. Cyprus is an EU member but only the internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south enjoys the benefits of membership.

...