Zambia president blames rivals for state of emergency

Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Thursday justified imposing a state of emergency by alleging that opposition parties were behind a string of arson attacks intended "to create terror and panic".



Lungu denied he was establishing a dictatorship in Zambia -- until recently a relatively stable country -- and said his political rivals were trying to overturn last year's election results.



Zambia has enjoyed relative stability since its first multi-party election in 1991 .



Hichilema was arrested in April after his convoy allegedly refused to give way to the presidential motorcade.



He narrowly lost the elections to Lungu, and has alleged that the result was rigged.



The UPND has yet to react to the president's move, but the smaller MMD opposition party said Lungu should have allowed investigators to probe the cause of the market fire.

...