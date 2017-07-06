France extends emergency rule until Nov. 1

The French parliament on Thursday voted to extend the state of emergency until Nov.1, a measure first imposed after Islamist suicide bombers and gunmen killed 130 people in coordinated attacks on Paris in late 2015 .



Nonetheless, human rights groups have criticised the state of emergency, saying it tramples on individuals' rights and erodes the rule of law.



The French government has presented a draft counter-terrorism bill that President Emmanuel Macron, elected in May, wants to replace the temporary emergency powers.

...