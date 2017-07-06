UN diplomats say Russia blocked North Korea statement

U.N. diplomats say Russia has blocked U.N. Security Council approval of a statement that would strongly condemn North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile and renew a pledge to take "further significant measures".



North Korea's state media have been running daily reports hailing the launch, which was supervised by leader Kim Jong Un and timed to coincide with the Independence Day holiday in the United States.



The successful test launch of the missile, called the Hwasong 14, is a major milestone in North Korea's long-term effort to build a missile that could carry a nuclear warhead to attack the United States.



U.S. President Donald Trump says he's considering some "very severe things" to respond to North Korea's test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.



North Korea launched the missile earlier this week.



The NATO alliance has demanded that North Korea immediately halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs, two days after the country test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

