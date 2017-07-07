Differences dominate as Putin and Trump meet

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, a meeting with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Germany offers a long-sought opportunity to negotiate a rapprochement with Washington.



Some in the U.S., meanwhile, worry that Trump could make unjustified concessions to Russia.



Amid investigations into possible collusion with Moscow by Trump's campaign, any deal with Putin would expose Trump to more criticism.



Fyodor Lukyanov, the head of the Council for Foreign and Defense Policies, said even if Putin and Trump develop a good rapport, Trump's ability to deliver on his promises will be a key factor for the Russian leader.



The Kremlin was very pleased with Trump's presidential victory, since he promised to improve ties with Russia and praised Putin during the campaign. It had hoped for a quick meeting after Trump's inauguration in January, but U.S. congressional and FBI investigations into links between Trump campaign aides and Russia blocked an early encounter.



Even though the Russian and U.S. militaries in Syria have worked out a way to avoid collisions, the situation could grow more unstable if Putin and Trump fail to get along, Trenin warned.

...