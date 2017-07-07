Trump blasts Russia, says West’s future at stake

U.S. President Donald Trump warned that the future of the West was at risk and lashed out at Russia and North Korea on at the start of a high-stakes trip to Europe.In key U.S. ally Poland on the first leg of the trip, he accused Russia of "destabilizing" action in Ukraine and warned North Korea it faced "consequences" after an intercontinental ballistic missile test that has alarmed the international community.



Seeking to ease allies' concerns about the U.S. commitment to NATO, Trump endorsed its one-for-all-and-all-for-one mutual defense pact, Article 5 .



Speaking in front of 10,000 people at Krasinski Square – which memorializes the Warsaw uprising against Nazi occupation – Trump pointed to Poland as an example of resolve in the defense of Western traditions.

