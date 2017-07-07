More Manchester attack suspects may be at large

The attacker who bombed an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester wasn't part of a large network, but other people involved in the crime may still be at large, a senior police officer said Thursday.



Russ Jackson, head of counterterrorism policing for northwest England, said police may make more arrests in the investigation into the attack.



Salman Abedi, a Briton of Libyan heritage, detonated a homemade knapsack bomb as crowds were leaving Manchester Arena on May 22, killing 22 people and himself.



Jackson said police have reconstructed Abedi's movements in the weeks before the attack, as he obtained components and built his deadly device.

