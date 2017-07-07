Venezuelan police chase protesters into mall, then tear gas them

Venezuelan police chased anti-government protesters into a shopping mall Thursday and fired tear gas, leaving dozens injured in the latest spasm of unrest in the oil-rich nation saddled with deep economic woes and grassroots anger.



On Thursday protesters tried to march on the Supreme Court, which the opposition says is stacked with pro-Maduro lackies.



The unrest came one day after some 100 government supporters armed with clubs and pipes stormed the opposition-dominated National Assembly.



They beat lawmakers, injuring seven, as police stood by and watched.



However, Maduro now faces criticism even within his own camp, namely from Attorney General Luisa Ortega.

...