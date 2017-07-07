S. Korea's president seeks talks with Kim Jong Un

South Korea's new liberal president said he's willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un amid heightened animosities in the wake of the North's first intercontinental ballistic missile test-launch.



It's unclear that North Korea would accept any of Moon's overtures as South Korea is working with the United States and others to get the country punished for the ICBM launch Tuesday.



Since taking office in May, Moon has been trying to improve ties with North Korea, but his efforts have produced little, with the North testing a series of newly developed missiles including an ICBM.



Kim's statement suggested he will order more missile and nuclear tests until North Korea develops a functioning ICBM that can place the entire U.S. within its striking distance.

