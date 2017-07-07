Paris police shift 2,500 migrants

Paris police on Friday moved out 2,500 migrants who had been living rough in the north of the city, officials said, in the latest operation to ease strains caused by a human influx to Europe.



Officials had been expecting to move out 1,600 migrants, but according to Francois Ravier, a senior official with the Paris region prefecture, "at least 2,500" people were involved.



Friday's evacuation was the 34th to take place in Paris in the last two years. The previous operation was on May 9, when more than 1,600 migrants were moved out from the same area.

...