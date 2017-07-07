Trump, Putin in first showdown at fractious G20

U.S. President Donald Trump meets Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the first time Friday, in an eagerly awaited encounter at a G20 summit marked by the growing divide between America and its Western allies.



The Kremlin said the meeting was crucial for regional security and stability, with Putin saying earlier this year that U.S.-Russia ties appeared to have deteriorated under Trump.



Trump had alarmed Western partners wary of a resurgent Moscow with his refrain on the campaign trail pledging to have a "great relationship with Putin and Russia".



A White House source confirmed to AFP that Trump will only be joined in the meeting by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and a translator, an extraordinarily small cast list that raised concerns among experts.



After repeatedly urging Beijing to ratchet up the economic pressure on North Korea, Trump will hold what promises to be a testy meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 .

