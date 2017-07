Revellers run in front of Cebada Gago fighting bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Friday, July 7, 2017. At least two people have been gored and many injured during the first running of the bulls of this year's San Fermin festival, medical officials in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona said. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)