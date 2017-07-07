Trump tweets there's much to discuss with Putin

United States President Donald Trump has tweeted that he's looking forward to his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at an international summit in Hamburg, Germany.



Trump was set to arrive shortly at the Group of 20 summit. He's scheduled to meet later in the day with Putin in a highly anticipated meeting.



Trump will be closely watched to see if he confronts Putin over Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.



During a news conference in Poland Thursday, Trump again refused to accept the conclusion by multiple U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered to try to help Trump win last November. Trump said it could have been Russia, but that other countries could have meddled, too.



Several senior Democratic U.S. senators served notice Thursday that Trump would be in "severe dereliction" of his presidential duty if he fails to confront Putin over the issue, telling Trump in a letter that he must make clear that Russia's interference in U.S. democracy will not be tolerated.



Before Putin, Trump will try to manage another rocky international relationship when he meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

...