Russia releases opposition leader Navalny from jail

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny makes a statement for media in his office in Moscow on July 7, 2017, shortly after beeing released from jail. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walked free after 25 days in jail for organising unauthorised protests, his press secretary said. "Today at 9:00 am (0600 GMT) Alexei Navalny was taken from the cell block to the Moscow central district police department and they have now let him out of there," his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter.

Agence France Presse

 

