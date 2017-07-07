Russia releases opposition leader Navalny from jail

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walked free on Friday after 25 days in jail for organizing unauthorized protests, his press secretary said.



The 41-year-old lawyer was sentenced to 25 days in police cells for organizing a day of protests against President Vladimir Putin's rule and corrupt officials on June 12 which saw more than 1,700 protesters detained nationwide.



A crowd of some 50 journalists and supporters as well as four members of pro-Kremlin groups were waiting on Friday outside the detention center where Navalny had been held.



Navalny is serving a five-year suspended sentence for embezzlement in a case he had condemned as politically motivated.

