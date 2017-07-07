G-20 trade talks proving difficult: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says discussions on trade at the Group of 20 summit are proving very difficult.



Thousands of activists have come together to protest the Group of 20 summit there.



French President Emmanuel Macron is stressing the need for commitments to fight global warming as the Group of 20 holds its first summit since President Donald Trump announced he plans to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.



Speaking Friday at the start of his meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Putin emphasized the need for a level-headed approach.



President Donald Trump was on the far left at the Group of 20 summit -- in the leaders' group photo, that is.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel has told Group of 20 leaders that millions of people are hoping that they can help solve the world's problems.



All the same, Merkel said that leaders also should name their differences.

