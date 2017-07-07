Trump confronts Putin on election hacking in first meeting

President Donald Trump raised concerns on Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential election in his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, adding that Putin denied being involved.



Trump's decision to confront Putin directly over election interference fulfilled ardent demands by U.S. lawmakers of both parties that the president not shy away from the issue in his highly anticipated meeting with Putin. Trump has avoided stating unequivocally in the past that Russia interfered, even as investigations proceed into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russians who sought to help him win.



Trump's predecessor, President Barack Obama, had notoriously strained ties to Putin, and Trump has expressed an interest in a better U.S.-Russia relationship.

...