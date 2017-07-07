US reviews ties with UNESCO over Hebron decision

The United States said on Friday it was reviewing ties with UNESCO after the UN cultural agency declared the Old City of Hebron to be Palestinian territory and a world heritage site.



The United States stopped funding the UN agency in 2011 after it admitted the Palestinians as a member state, but it remains a member of UNESCO's 58-member executive board.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the vote as "another delusional decision" but the Palestinian foreign ministry said UNESCO had recognized the right to register "Hebron and the Ibrahimi Mosque under Palestinian sovereignty".

...