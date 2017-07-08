At least 23 Egypt troops killed in deadly Sinai attack

At least 23 Egyptian soldiers were killed when two suicide car bombs tore through military checkpoints in North Sinai province Friday, security sources said, in one of the bloodiest coordinated assaults on security forces in years.



The security sources said another 26 soldiers were injured in the attacks. The military put the casualties lower, saying the attacks had killed and injured a total of 26 soldiers, without providing a breakdown of the figure.



The bloody assault comes as militant attacks have increasingly shifted beyond the Sinai deep into Egypt's heartland, often targeting minority Coptic Christians.

