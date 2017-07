The second running of the bulls at this year's San Fermin festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona left at least two people gored and several others injured on Saturday, officials said.



The bulls from the ranch of Jose Escolar completed the 930-yard (850-meter) cobbled-street course in just over four minutes.



This was the third year consecutive appearance by bulls from the Jose Escolar ranch, and the third year in a row that one of the six bulls has separated from the pack.

