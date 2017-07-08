G-20 leaders reach deal on trade, struggle on climate

G-20 leaders wrap up search for common ground at summit



Leaders of the world's top economic powers are wrapping up their search for common ground on trade, climate change and a host of other issues at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg Saturday, a meeting overshadowed by violent clashes between anti-globalization activists and police.



The host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said after the first day of meetings Friday that discussions on trade were very difficult and that differences on climate change were clear.

