Equipment failings hampered London tower block fire rescue: BBC

The firefighters who battled an inferno at a London apartment block that killed at least 80 people last month were hindered by equipment failings including the lack of a high ladder, the BBC reported on Saturday.



More than 200 firefighters and 40 engines were sent to the 24-storey Grenfell Tower on June 14, rescuing 65 people from the devastated building.



But the BBC said there were radio problems and a shortage of "extended duration" breathing apparatus, which allow firefighters to work for longer.

