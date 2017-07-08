Ivanka sits in for Trump at G20

For a moment at the G20 summit on Saturday the United States was represented by another Trump, when the president's daughter Ivanka took a seat at the table of world leaders.



The incident fuelled long-standing allegations of nepotism against the US leader, who has put family members in top White House positions.



Trump's already vociferous detractors were enraged.



Earlier in the day Trump waxed lyrical about his daughter before a bevy of world leaders, gathered to boost a fund to encourage female entrepreneurs.

...