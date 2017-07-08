Hawaii renews bid to narrow Trump travel ban

In a court filing late on Friday, Hawaii's attorney general asked a Honolulu judge to issue an injunction allowing grandparents and other family members to travel to the United States.



Earlier this week Hawaii had asked a Honolulu judge for a court order clarifying the Supreme Court's ruling to allow grandparents into the United States.



However, the 9th Circuit on Friday said the courts could issue an injunction against Trump's policy in the future, if the government misapplied the Supreme Court's ruling to a particular person or entity harmed by the travel ban.

