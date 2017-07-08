Erdogan says Turkey will respond to any threats on its border

President Tayyip Erdogan Saturday said Turkey would not watch passively as weapons were sent to Kurdish fighters on its southern border, saying his country would respond to any threats to national security.



The United States has been arming Kurdish YPG fighters taking part in the battle to recapture the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh (ISIS), angering its NATO ally Turkey.



Erdogan expressed Turkey's alarm at the U.S. decision to arm the YPG at a White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in May.

